We need help, and faster.

That was the message from members of the Stickered Residents’ Group to Auckland councillors before they went behind closed doors to approve a $2 billion buyout package and other storm-related costs today.

The group comprises residents of 64 properties in Titirangi, Green Bay and Huia in West Auckland, whose homes were destroyed or damaged by landslips during the catastrophic Anniversary Weekend floods.

Fifteen houses were red-stickered and a further 14 yellow-stickered.

Fifteen houses were red-stickered and a further 14 yellow-stickered in Titirangi, Green Bay and Huia in West Auckland. Photo / Alex Burton

About 15 members went to the Auckland Town Hall, some of whom shared their traumatic experiences on the evening of January 27, and the months-long stress and anxiety that has followed.

Titirangi resident Hugh Douglas said it was “raining cats and dogs”, the power had been off since 7pm and in bed above the noise of the wind and rain he and his wife heard the huge crashing and cracking of trees.

“We rushed to the window and, to our horror, about 8m of our land with huge kauri and pohutukawa trees crashed 70m into the sea below. We cleared our home in our pyjamas. That week we were red-stickered, and remain so.”

Renata McKay said it was Friday night when she was driving home to south Titirangi and suddenly Paturoa Rd collapsed under her car. Fortunately, the car was able to get away before the road slipped away right outside her house 90 minutes later.

Three days later, she said, the roadside on the side of her house slipped away and the family was told they had to leave. A few weeks later they were allowed back to the yellow-stickered house.

“Can you imagine how it feels every time it rains? Seven months on that fear, anxiety and a sense of helplessness continue.

“We are stuck in limbo like many other families,” said McKay.

Hugh Douglas (left) and Thibault Beaujot representing the Stickered Residents' Group from Titirangi, Green Bay and Huia in west Auckland at yesterday's Auckland Council meeting. Photo / Bernard Orsman

Asked about the buyout package following the presentation to councillors, Douglas said it was a great step forward after being sitting in limbo for seven months but there also needs to be money for remedial work because damage can run into hundreds of thousands of dollars, even $1 million just to secure the land.

“As long as we have some sort of timeline when things are going to happen, people will be more at ease and know there is some certainty,” he said.

The last seven months have “been a nightmare”, said Douglas, a trauma councillor who has witnessed trauma first-hand and “has a much better idea about his clients’ suffering”.

Thibault Beaujot, a spokesman for the group, said he hasn’t seen a lot of movement and action since the first house he and his wife bought in Titirangi got damaged by two slips - one on the property and second slip coming down from a road reserve.

“We thought we were living in paradise after buying our first house…but now it’s basically hell,” he said.

