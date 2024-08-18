Kevin Riddell says a "strong sense of empathy" motivates him to help people around the world.

“I was in Lebanon in 2013, visiting one of our local Lebanese partners responding to the Syrian refugee crisis by providing safe spaces for children to play and psychosocial support,” recalls Kevin, of Tearfund.

“One young man in his early 20s made a strong impression on me. It was humbling observing his humanitarian heart in action.

“His name was Jihad; he had been orphaned as a young child after his family were killed in fighting in southern Lebanon. He was one of thousands of Lebanese children left orphaned by their civil war.

“He shared his story with me; ‘This organisation [Tearfund’s local partner] accepted me, gave me a home, security, and a chance to have a future. They took me in when all my family was killed. I am studying at university to be a social worker, and then I want to work for the NGO to help others who are going through the same thing I went through. I thank them with all my heart for this opportunity to help my people’.”

Kevin explains, “A strong sense of empathy drives me to help the many innocent people around the world who, through no fault of their own, are forced into situations of injustice and suffering and have no means or power to help themselves out of those circumstances.”

tearfund.org.nz

Hagar’s Andrea Herbert

Hagar’s Andrea Herbert in Solomon Islands with a bunch of slippery cabbages that colleagues from its partner, Hope Trust, harvested on the way back from a community visit.

Hagar’s partner, Hope Trust, is an NGO at the forefront of the fight against human trafficking and sexual abuse in Solomon Islands.

“During my last visit in July, I spoke with a survivor who was sexually abused by her father for more than a decade, starting at the age of 6 years old,” says Andrea, of Hagar.

“Taka* was so ashamed of what had happened to her that she refused to walk around the community, fearing people would judge her. She stayed in her grandmother’s house, completely isolated from everyone she knew.

“Our partner Hope Trust has been counselling Taka for over a year now. They helped her file her case with the police and are helping her advance her case through the justice system to be tried at court.

“Hope Trust has also been working with her to build her esteem. She is overcoming her shame about what happened and can freely move about the community again.

“It’s stories like this that give me hope.”

Andrea reflects, “I love my job because I can surround myself with people who, like me, care about making a positive difference in the lives of those who are suffering. I am amazed both by the resilience of the survivors I meet and the dedication and passion of my colleagues.”

* Name changed for protection

Hagar.org.nz

World Vision’s T.J. Grant

T.J. Grant, of World Vision, with 70-year-old Nishow in Somalia.

“I met Nishow when I travelled to Somalia in 2018,” describes World Vision’s T.J. Grant.

“At 70, he’s the father of eight children, three of whom are deaf. From El Pan village, Nishow worked in the local market, aiding pastoralists in selling cattle and running a small tea stand. However, a militia incursion brought threats and violence, forcing him to flee to his home.”

Nishow faced the aftermath of a harrowing journey – malnourished children and a desperate lack of resources. They were able to receive emergency health and nutrition services, leading to the full recovery of his children.

Last year’s devastating drought in Somalia resulted in 43,000 deaths – over half of them children under 5. World Vision established a farm area near the river for internally displaced refugees like Nishow. Thanks to this initiative, Nishow can support his family through farming.

“I’ve witnessed the remarkable efforts of the World Vision team responding to the crisis with resilience and dedication, working tirelessly to build a better future for their communities,” T.J. concludes.

“Stories like Nishow’s serve as a testament to the unwavering strength of the human spirit. They remind us that amidst the darkness, there exists a glimmer of hope – a hope that transcends borders, cultures, and circumstances.”

WorldVision.org.nz

Unicef’s James Elder

In June, Unicef global spokesman James Elder (far right) visited a family in their tent in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip.

Since violence escalated in Gaza, Unicef’s James Elder has travelled there several times to expose the severe impact on families and children. He recounts a terrible incident that unfolded right in front of him in June.

“I was on a convoy with a truck full of nutrition supplies and medicine for 10,000 children, heading north. A 40km trip took 13 hours due to military checkpoints where, despite all approvals, our truck was turned back. The supplies never made it.

“At one checkpoint, I witnessed two fishermen shot dead on the beach. They were just in the water with their nets – that’s all they’ve got now – they were just trying to catch some fish in the shoreline.

“Despite these ongoing challenges, Unicef is working to move lifesaving supplies across the border and into Gaza whenever logistically possible. Since October 21, we’ve been able to move 923 trucks of humanitarian supplies into Gaza.”

James is our Australian neighbour from across the ditch.

Unicef.org.nz

Caritas’ Rachel Harrison

Rachel Harrison, of Caritas, meeting with Tongan officials in October 2022, discussing the underwater volcanic eruption and the release of prepositioned supplies.

“The eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haʻapai underwater volcano and subsequent tsunami in January 2022 had a devastating impact on Tonga,” explains Rachel, of Caritas.

“I co-ordinated international support for Caritas Tonga, allowing the local team to focus on helping the local community. Initial efforts involved distributing supplies, providing vital food and agricultural aid, and offering psychosocial support to those traumatised or displaced.

“I remember visiting Fonoi, a small island in the Ha’apai group where 14 families lived in tents or houses repaired using salvaged materials. They had no income source as the engine for their only boat, essential for fishing and inter-island travel, was damaged. Relief funds were used to purchase a new boat engine, restoring the community’s livelihood and access to essential services.

“What motivates me to do this work,” reflects Rachel, “is the opportunity to assist those in times of their greatest need, supporting them so they are better equipped and more resilient for future challenges.”

Caritas.org.nz

Adra’s Sahara Anae

Sahara Anae working with the community in Khole, Espiritu Santo, Vanuatu.

“I remember being asked what my passion was; and I said, “to change the world”, not quite understanding at that time what it meant, what it would look like, and what it entailed,” Adra’s Sahara says.

“Then I met a man in his 80s in a rural village in Samoa. I was laying water pipes in the ditch with a couple of men from my team and guiding the excavator on where to dig, when an old man came up to us and started yelling at the men in our team ‘How dare you put a lady in that ditch’.”

“Speaking with him I discovered that walking 4-5 hours to access water was all he ever knew. He was overjoyed that he could walk two steps and have a tap with running water.

“Now the community could do so much more with their day; farming, gardening, and making handicraft and sewing for exchange and income. Family members could spend more time with each other, and children could attend school.

“Our work is not just about solving immediate problems, it is understanding the impact changing the world is having in our communities today, and years from now. As humanitarians, we elevate the people by serving with justice, compassion, and love.”

Adra.org.nz

Save the Children’s Judith Macchi

One of the health posts in the Cox’s Bazar refugee camp in Bangladesh where Judith Macchi worked.

“The world’s largest refugee camp inside Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, certainly left an impression on me,” says Judith, of Save the Children.

“The camp is home to almost a million Rohingya refugees, half of them children, and it was like nowhere else I’d ever been before – the sheer scale, the overcrowding, the vastness.”

Tiny, cramped huts house large families with no space for gardens or for children to play. Made of flimsy, flammable bamboo and tarps, they were no match for cyclones, floods, fires and landslides.

There is little access to clean hygiene and sanitation facilities, so children are constantly contracting colds and respiratory tract infections.

“I was there to visit two health posts supported by Kiwi supporters and the New Zealand Government. The health posts provide antenatal and postnatal care, emergency referrals, child health, mental health and psychosocial support. Most days more than 100 people came to receive care.

“I met a new mother who feels safer knowing her 2-week-old baby is healthy and growing well, and was so grateful to receive the support.”

Judith concludes, “What drives me to do what I do is the belief that every child deserves a childhood. If I can achieve a difference for even one child, then it’s worth it. "

Savethechildren.org.nz