It’s all to celebrate their launch of a fruit-only box and the search for the country’s Wonkiest fruit - the winner being recently announced as an avo from Gisborne, dubbed the “sparrow-cado” for its resemblance to the common bird.
But beyond the comical fun is a more serious message about food waste.
Up to 40 per cent of produce grown in NZ doesn’t even make it off the farm - which is where Wonky’s rescue mission begins, providing a home for wrongly sized or surplus produce that could otherwise end up as waste.
“Years like last year, where we had the floods in Hawke’s Bay, it impacted us quite a lot,” Fresh Co product manager for apples and cherries Mario Selak said. “Wonky Box came to the rescue.