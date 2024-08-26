“When he was living in Palmerston North, he would ride over to Whanganui, which is 80km, to ride the weekly track meetings.

“He would race on the track for a couple of hours and then ride the 80km back to Palmerston North in the dark.”

Cheatley said Dahlberg moved to Belgium when he was younger and cycled in smaller races, hoping to improve.

“He lived in cold-water flats,” he said.

“He raced criteriums and earned small money. He started off really hard. But then he got noticed.”

Cheatley said Dahlberg was a determined “hard bugger” but “a really likeable guy”.

“Everyone loved Nathan. He had one of those natures where he was friendly to everybody.”

He added the 59-year-old was never one to complain if something went wrong.

“If he punctured in a race or crashed in a race, he would get up again and come back next week.

“He loved challenging adventures. It was not surprising he was climbing mountains in China.”

Fellow cyclist Stephen Swart said Dahlberg was a “humble guy” but also very determined.

“He knew what he wanted and would sacrifice anything to try and get there,” he said.

Swart remembered cycling with the 59-year-old when they were both juniors.

“We went to the New Zealand junior championships in Wellington. The following year, they had the junior world championships in Whanganui where we were both on the same team in the junior road team time trial.

“I had heard early stories about this guy who did crazy training and did an unbelievable amount of miles. More than what the seniors do. He would go all day.”

Dahlberg’s career began with the 7-Eleven-Hoonved team, later becoming the Motorola Cycling Team, in 1988. He raced in the Tour of the Basque Country, the Amstel Gold Race, Bordeaux-Paris and GP Betekom for his team.

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesperson said the ministry is providing consular assistance.

“For privacy reasons, no further details will be provided.”

