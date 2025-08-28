Police investigating a retail burglary in rural Waikato have released CCTV footage of who they believe to be Marokopa father Tom Phillips and one of his children. Video / NZ Police

Waikato police have released fresh footage of Marokopa father Tom Phillips and one of his children after an alleged burglary on Wednesday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Andy Saunders says the police are investigating any connection to Phillips, but the store is one he’s believed to have targeted, unsuccessfully, in November 2023.

“We believe the pair in this footage are Tom and one of his children. They were in the area for 13 minutes, having travelled in and out on a quad bike. The pair can be seen loading items into containers on the quad bike before returning in the direction they had come from.

“We’re appealing for information from anyone who might have seen the quad bike travelling or parked between Piopio and Marokopa in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

“In this latest burglary, the offenders have left with a number of general grocery items.”