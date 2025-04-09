Advertisement
Fresh plea for sightings after Lower Hutt man Thomas Basire disappeared four months ago

Police have issued a fresh plea for information about a 28-year-old man missing in the Hutt Central area since November last year.

Thomas Basire was last seen near the Ewen Bridge on Railway Ave, walking on the stopbank towards Petone in Lower Hutt on November 24.

“Since his disappearance, police have conducted a number of searches around the Hutt River and riverbank area in an attempt to locate him, which have all been unsuccessful to date,” said Hutt Valley area investigations manager Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Todd.

He said footage taken from a search in February was analysed, with no further items or locations of interest identified.

“Police have received a wealth of information from the public regarding the potential whereabouts of Thomas, however, based on follow-up inquiries, we do not believe there have been any confirmed sightings of him since November.”

Police are appealing for information to help locate Thomas Basire, who was reported missing in the Hutt Central area in November last year. Photo / New Zealand Police
Todd urged anyone who associated with Basire and has not already spoken with police to come forward.

“Despite the period of time he has been missing, the investigation team are keeping an open mind with this investigation.”

No further search activity had been planned as part of the investigation at this time.

Police earlier described Basire as being of slim build and about 180cm tall.

“He frequents the Lower Hutt CBD and has been reported to stay around the War Memorial Library, in Lower Hutt,” police said.

His family had “grave concerns” for his welfare.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact police via the 105 phone service, quoting reference number 241213/6143.

