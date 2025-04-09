Trump adviser's feud as world responds to US tariffs and Reserve Bank expected to cut Official Cash Rate. Video / NZ Herald, Getty Images

Police have issued a fresh plea for information about a 28-year-old man missing in the Hutt Central area since November last year.

Thomas Basire was last seen near the Ewen Bridge on Railway Ave, walking on the stopbank towards Petone in Lower Hutt on November 24.

“Since his disappearance, police have conducted a number of searches around the Hutt River and riverbank area in an attempt to locate him, which have all been unsuccessful to date,” said Hutt Valley area investigations manager Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Todd.

He said footage taken from a search in February was analysed, with no further items or locations of interest identified.