Fresh child abuse charges for disgraced NZ businessman Ron Brierley

Ron Brierley, pictured outside a Sydney court in February 2020, appealed his prison sentence for possessing child abuse material. Photo / Getty Images

New Zealand businessman Ron Brierley is facing three fresh charges of possessing child abuse material after an appearance in court in Australia today.

Aged 87, Brierley appeared in the Waverley Local Court in Sydney this afternoon following his arrest by police this morning.

The multi-millionaire was granted bail on condition he stay at his home on Sydney’s waterfront and not have in his possession any device capable of accessing the internet other than a digital television, radio or kitchen appliances.

The new charges follow Brierley’s fall from grace after being stopped at Sydney International Airport in 2019.

His devices were searched and he was charged with possessing more than 11,000 images of girls aged 4-15.