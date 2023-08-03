The Dunedin District Court heard Talatonu Junior Luteru Filiga Talatonu was triggered after he suspected a man had disrespected his sister. Photo / Amber Allott, File

A Dunedin teen has narrowly avoided jail after a judge said being locked up would destroy him.

On February 25, Talatonu Junior Luteru Filiga Talatonu, 19, was drinking in town when he suspected a man had disrespected his sister — making an “overly amorous gesture”, the Dunedin District Court heard yesterday.

Filiga Talatonu pushed the man multiple times, causing him to fall backward.

The victim retreated, leaving the area to avoid the fight.

Filiga Talatonu pursued the man and pushed him to the ground again before delivering five right hooks to his face causing him to “see stars and feel on the verge of losing consciousness”, court documents said.

Several bouncers and a female friend of the victim attempted to intervene but Talatonu “lashed out wildly” striking the friend in the shoulder.

Filiga Talatonu claimed to have no memory of the evening.

As a result of the attack, the victim suffered face injuries and a significant concussion, causing him to take three weeks off university studies.

Judge Kevin Phillips called it a “frenzied attack” and said Talatonu’s excuse was “an absolute load of nonsense”.

“You are a violent young man, totally out of control on alcohol.”

The defendant wrote an apology, saying he was deeply ashamed of his actions.

“I do not accept that,” the judge said.

Two months later while on bail for the attack, Filiga Talatonu was spotted speeding and when police attempted to stop the vehicle — he fled.

Three months later, he was at it again.

This time Filiga Talatonu was accompanied by three passengers when police attempted to stop the car.

Fleeing from the police, Filiga Talatonu and his associates pulled into a driveway in Stevenson Rd before jumping over fences.

An associate picked up the men in Mulford St and Filiga Talatonu got behind the wheel of the vehicle — which had two bald tyres, one space saver and no warrant or registration.

Police witnessed Filiga Talatonu almost crash into another vehicle as he accelerated to 90km/h in a suburban area.

Counsel Meg Scally said he had been rebuilding his life after a head injury and wanted to distance himself from antisocial habits.

“It’s time you get real with yourself,” Judge Phillips said.

Due to the man’s age and no prior convictions, the judge sentenced him to six months’ home detention and disqualified him from driving for six months.

“A term of imprisonment would signal an end of your life as you know it. It would destroy you,” the judge said.