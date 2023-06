Commuters are being warned to face delays and to expect cancellations. Photo / File

Commuters travelling on Auckland’s Southern and Eastern train lines are being warned to expect delays and cancellations.

Auckland Transport said the delays and possible cancellations were caused by an issue with a KiwiRail freight train near Penrose.

Expect delays & cancellations to Southern and Eastern Line services, due to a KiwiRail Freight train near Penrose. Scheduled buses are accepting All AT HOP cards and rail tickets. pic.twitter.com/NyEr1N07Qi — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) June 11, 2023

It said scheduled buses will be accepting train tickets and AT Hop Cards.