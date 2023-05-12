Free Hawke’s Bay variety show aims to bring joy

Suzy Cato will be part of the free variety show "When the Grit Hit the Fan", coming to Napier's Municipal Theatre and Hasting's Toitoi – Hawke's Bay Arts & Events Centre. Photo / File

12 May, 2023 05:22 AM 2 mins to read

Suzy Cato will be part of the free variety show "When the Grit Hit the Fan", coming to Napier's Municipal Theatre and Hasting's Toitoi – Hawke's Bay Arts & Events Centre. Photo / File

A free variety show coming to Hastings and Napier later this month aims to bring some love and laughter to a region recovering from Cyclone Gabrielle.

When the Grit Hits the Fan is coming to Napier’s Municipal Theatre on May 20 and Toitoi – Hawke’s Bay Arts & Events Centre in Hastings on May 21.

The event, organised by Pea-Knuckle Productions and Radio Hawke’s Bay, will feature children’s entertainer Suzy Cato, Captain Festus McBoyle’s Travellin’ Variety Show, the Kahurangi NZ Māori Dance Company, Le Cirque de JP and local bands Naked Gun and Power.

The event is for all ages and free tickets are available at Napier Municipal Box Office and online at Eventfinda for Toitoi.

Audiences are being advised that the event will be filmed and acceptance of a ticket is acceptance to being filmed.

The event has been sponsored by Stats NZ, the Lotteries Commission, Eastern and Central Community Trust, NZ Red Cross, the Hawke’s Bay Foundation, music rights management organisation Apra Amcos, The NZ Music Commission, Rotary and Lions.

Stats NZ will be at the event ensuring everyone has had the opportunity to complete their census.

Weleda NZ, Whittaker’s Chocolate, Farmlands NZ and Classic Sheepskins have sponsored gifts for the event.

A Givealittle page has been set up by Radio Hawke’s Bay, with donations going to Napier Family Centre, Heretaunga Women’s Centre and the Rural Support Trust to help support counselling services in Hawke’s Bay after Cyclone Gabrielle.