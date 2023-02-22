Kinetik Wellbeing head of partnerships and digital marketing Amie Kendall and Whangarei local Terry Veale conduct a free blood pressure test. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Whangārei’s Unichem Buchanans Pharmacy offered the public free blood pressure tests as part of Heart Health Awareness Month.

Unichem Buchanans Pharmacy business manager and retail lead Lisa Clyma said yesterday’s event was to promote the idea that knowing your blood pressure numbers could lead to a longer and healthier life.

“It’s good because you never know when you might actually pick up someone that might have hypertension or something going on,” Clyma said.

Your blood pressure measurement is expressed with two numbers, the top number (systolic) and the bottom number (diastolic), like a fraction.

The top number refers to the amount of pressure in your arteries during the contraction of your heart muscle.

The bottom number refers to your blood pressure when your heart muscle is between beats.

“If people do have concerns, they can get their own blood pressure monitor at home and get an actual pattern of what their blood pressure is,” Clyma said.

Exercise, caffeine or even heightened stress at the doctors - called “white coat syndrome” - can impact your blood pressure results.

“There can be people who are really fit who have heart issues... it’s something you’ve always got to be mindful of,” Clyma said.