Four youths, some as young as 14, arrested after Hamilton ram-raids

Four youths will appear in court on Friday on charges relating to recent Hamilton ram-raids. Photo / 123rf

Waikato police have arrested four youths, at least one as young as 14, in relation to a string of recent ram-raids in Hamilton.

After a number of search warrants at various Hamilton addresses were executed today, the Waikato Police Tactical Crime Unit uncovered items such as vape products which were stolen in the raids.

Some came from commercial premises on Victoria Street that were raided yesterday.

This led to the arrest of four youths, aged between 14 years old and 18 years old, said Detective Senior Sergeant Terri Wilson.

The four youths will now be facing charges of burglary and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle in the Hamilton Youth Couth on Friday morning.

“Staff acted with urgency, identifying the offenders believed to be involved,” said Wilson.

”This resulted in some of the stolen property being recovered and the offenders being held accountable.”