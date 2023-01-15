Four youths in custody, East Auckland butcher shop ram raided overnight

Wet weather moves on so is summer finally on the way? Kiwi-made booster edges closer to human trials and just how much more manufacturers are paying for in-demand carbon dioxide in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Four youths are in custody following a ram raid at an East Auckland butcher shop.

A police spokesperson said around 3am they received a report of a vehicle being used to gain entry into a butchery on Felton Mathew Ave.

“Police attended but the vehicle had fled down the Ellerslie/Panmure highway. It failed to stop after a ground unit activated their lights.”

No pursuit was initiated, but Police helicopter Eagle kept observation, the spokesperson said.

“The vehicle was spiked successfully in Greenlane but continued on.

“It eventually came to a stop on Atkin Avenue in Mission Bay, where four youths were taken into custody.”

The youths would be referred to Youth Aid, the spokesperson said. Inquiries were ongoing.

