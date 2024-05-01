Youths apprehended in Gisborne after car theft spree

Teens caught after car break-ins. Photo / 123RF

Police have apprehended a group of teens after a spate of car break-ins and thefts in Gisborne while they continue to investigate a crash involving a stolen car on Aberdeen Rd.

The Thursday night crash cut power to hundreds of homes. Attempts were made to steal four more cars that night.

A police dog team tracked the occupants of the crashed car from the scene but could not find them.

On Friday night, an off-duty officer reported suspicious activity involving another stolen car in the Muriwai area. Four youths aged 15 and 16 were caught as a result.

“A police dog team tracked the young people who were with the vehicle ... " acting area commander Inspector Darren Paki said.

“We were well aware of what had gone on the night before with the car break-ins and car thefts, and our staff were really determined to ensure it didn’t happen again.”

“It was very pleasing for our staff to have been able to make (apprehensions) over this matter so quickly.

“The investigation is still going to ascertain if there are links to other similar vehicle theft incidents in recent weeks,” he said.



