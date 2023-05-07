Police have arrested four youths aged 13-15 after an early morning burglary in Nelson and erratic driving in Christchurch. Photo / NZME

Police have arrested four youths aged 13-15 after an early morning burglary in Nelson and erratic driving in Christchurch. Photo / NZME

Four youths, aged 13-15, have been arrested after an early morning burglary, erratic driving, failure to stop and crashing into a commuter’s car in a journey that covered more than 400km.

A police spokesperson confirmed they responded to a burglary around 3.20am this morning at a commercial premise on Ellis St, Brightwater, 20km southwest of Nelson.

“Police were making inquiries to locate the offenders who had fled the scene,” they said.

A few hours later, at around 10.15am, Christchurch Police received a report of a vehicle driving erratically on Grahams Rd, Burnside.

The vehicle failed to stop for police when signalled to do so.

“Police did not initiate a pursuit, instead observed the vehicle’s movements,” police said.

The vehicle then crashed into a member of the public’s vehicle.

“The offenders then attempted to flee on foot, however, they were apprehended by police,” a spokesperson said.

The member of the public was assessed for minor injuries.

The four youths, aged between 13 and 15, are believed to be responsible for this morning’s burglary and will be referred to youth services.

“Police would like to thank the public for providing information that assisted in these arrests,” a spokesperson said.