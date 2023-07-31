Four teenagers referred to Youth Services after suspicious fires in Ashhurst

Tāmati Coffey cancels his retirement to step in as Kiri Allan steps back, the Football Ferns' World Cup dream is over and police look to resume the search for missing real estate agent. Video / NZ Herald / Sky Sport / AP

Four young people have been referred to Youth Services in connection with a series of suspicious fires in Ashhurst.

After appealing to the public for information on the four arsons in the area, police have identified the four youths responsible, aged 13 to 17.

“Police would like to thank the Ashhurst community who got in touch with us following the appeal for information.”

It follows four suspicious fires in four days.

Last Tuesday evening, a public toilet block in Ashhurst was set on fire on the corner of Guilford St and Winchester St. The toilet block was targeted again the following night and a third time on Friday morning.

As well as these three fires, another was lit at the Ashhurst Skate Park.