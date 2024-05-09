Cape View Four Square in Haumoana was targeted in over night ram raid for the second time in a month. Photo / Warren Buckland

A “significant amount” of items have been stolen from a Four Square in a small community after it was hit by ram raiders for the second time in a month.

The smash has left destruction to the store’s front facade and even to the temporary plywood doors put up after the previous one.

Police said they were called to the break-in at the Cape View Four Square in Haumoana on Clifton Rd at 11.30pm on Thursday and told that a vehicle had been used to gain entry.

“Those involved have entered the store and stolen a significant amount of items before leaving the store - likely in another vehicle.”

A scene guard had been in place overnight and further forensic inquiries were underway, and police were at the scene this morning reviewing CCTV.

Police have asked anyone with information to come forward.

Cape View Four Square ram raid aftermath. Photo / Warren Buckland

Earlier, a midnight ram raid at the end of the school holidays smashed the front glass doors of the Haumoana store. A stolen Mazda Demio was rammed into the front entrance about 12.35am on April 20.

The aftermath of the April ram raid at Four Square Cape View in Haumoana. Photo / Connull Lang





