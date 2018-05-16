Police think the people pictured in the CCTV images might be able to assist with their search. Photo / Supplied

Police are appealing for help in identifying four people they believe can help in inquiries around the theft of boxer David Nyika's 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medal.

The heavyweight boxer's gold medal - won recently at the Gold Coast after he beat Australian Jason Whateley in the final - was stolen from his car in Hamilton on April 19.

Nyika has appealed for the return of the medal, which he had in his car because he was often showing it to friends and family on visits to schools.

The theft was reported to police on April 29 when Nyika was in Auckland.

Following an appeal last week police tracked down a man and a woman, who are assisting with inquiries.

Police are now seeking four people captured on CCTV at a store in Auckland - who they think might also be able to help.

The photos are from CCTV at retail premises in Auckland. Photo / Supplied

Detective Sergeant Paul Slater of the Hamilton Tactical Crime Unit said police were hopeful the public could help.

"Obviously a Commonwealth Games medal is very distinctive and of huge personal significance to the victim and his family, and we want to see it returned," he said.

"We believe someone will know who the people in these photographs are, and we urge them to get in touch with us."

Nyika, 22, discovered the loss shortly before visiting a school.

"The school had a 'dress as your hero' day. Some dressed up as Ironman from the Avengers and so on, but there was one kid who dressed up as me, which was pretty cool," he told the Herald earlier this week.

Four years ago Nyika won gold as a light heavyweight at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

"I was a bit embarrassed at first," Nyika said. "But I have talked to a lot of people and they've said 'no one has the right to go through your belongings or break into your car," he said. "If anyone knows anything about it I would ask them to please contact the police.

"It's not valuable to anyone else – no one is going to melt it down. It's disappointing and a bit of a shame, but hopefully I'll get it back."

Nyika said he had gone on holiday in Australia following the Commonwealth Games and his medal win was "still pretty fresh", which was why he had stored it in his car.

Nyika is considering turning professional and recently met with Joseph Parker's trainer Kevin Barry.

Anyone that can help is being asked to contact Detective Sergeant Slater on (07) 858 6200.