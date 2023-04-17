Four protesters charged in relation to motorway disruption in Wellington

Protesters speak with police. Photo / Supplied

Police are warning people that they will face charges for disrupting traffic after protesters closed the Terrace Tunnel this morning by sitting across the motorway.

Four of the Restore Passenger Rail protesters aged 64, 63, 22 and 19 were arrested this morning and will appear in court this afternoon charged with endangering transport.

Under Section 270 of the Crimes Act 1961, this offending carries a maximum sentence of 14 years imprisonment.

Superintendent Corrie Parnell, Wellington District Commander said that people must be aware they will face consequences for blocking roads, due to the extremely high risk.

She said the protesters themselves run a high risk of being injured - but also elevate the risk of the wider community.

“Traffic is forced to take evasive action to avoid collision and emergency services may be prohibited from attending emergencies.

Due to the seriousness of these risks, any protestors impeding traffic can expect that they will be arrested and charged with endangering transport.”

A protester is carried away by police. Photo / Supplied

This morning’s protest was the first in four months for the group, who are pushing the Government to bring back cross-country train services in an effort to combat climate change.

Last year they wreaked havoc across Wellington by blocking motorways including Transmission Gully, State Highway 1 in Johnsonville and the Mount Victoria Tunnel.

In one protest the group climbed a gantry above State Highway 1 in Johnsonville and planned to join Parliament’s Transport and Infrastructure Select Committee to deliver their petition via Zoom.

However, they were not allowed to join while actively breaking the law.



