Four people have been taken to hospital after a chemical incident onboard a ship at Lyttelton Port.
Police confirmed two people were found unconscious in a tank aboard a ship after Emergency services were called at 9.40am.
A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were notified of a chemical incident on Godley Quay, Lyttelton, at 09:42am.
Four ambulances, two rapid response units, and two operations managers responded.
Four patients, three in serious conditions and one in a moderate condition, have been transported by ambulance to Christchurch Hospital.