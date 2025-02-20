Emergency services have rescued two people from a ship's tank at a Lyttelton Port dry dock. Photo / George Heard

Four people have been taken to hospital after a chemical incident onboard a ship at Lyttelton Port.

Police confirmed two people were found unconscious in a tank aboard a ship after Emergency services were called at 9.40am.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were notified of a chemical incident on Godley Quay, Lyttelton, at 09:42am.

Four ambulances, two rapid response units, and two operations managers responded.

Four patients, three in serious conditions and one in a moderate condition, have been transported by ambulance to Christchurch Hospital.