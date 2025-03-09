Advertisement
Four people seriously injured following two vehicle crash in Burgess Park, New Plymouth

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Junction Road near the intersection with Waiwakaiho Road West, Burgess Park. Video / Supplied

Four people have been seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash in Burgess Park, south of New Plymouth.

A police spokesperson said they responded to the crash on Junction Rd near the intersection with Waiwakaiho Rd West, Burgess Park, after it was reported to them around 2.20pm this afternoon.

“It appears two people were in a moderate condition and two people were in a serious condition,” the spokesperson said.

“The road was blocked while emergency services worked at the scene, however, appears to have reopened.”

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they responded to the incident around 2.30pm and sent four ambulances, one rapid response unit, an operations manager and a helicopter.

“Four patients in a serious condition and one in a moderate condition were transported by road to Taranaki Base Hospital.”

In a video sent to the Herald, a rescue helicopter can be seen flying over nearby houses and trees before slowly landing on the highway up the road from the crash scene.

The Taranaki Rescue Helicopter was called to a two car crash on Junction Rd near the intersection with Waiwakaiho Rd West, south of New Plymouth.
An eyewitness told the Herald she had been returning from New Plymouth when at least three ambulances and a fire truck flew by her car and toward the crash site.

“On our way down, we had seen the Taranaki rescue helicopter. We thought they were going to go down, but we didn’t realise it would land right in front of us,” he said.

“We were the first car to be stopped. The guy came to the window and said we might be in for a bit of a wait.

“I heard the guy come out of the helicopter and say he didn’t know how long we was going to be, so I thought we may as well turn around.”

