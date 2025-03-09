Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they responded to the incident around 2.30pm and sent four ambulances, one rapid response unit, an operations manager and a helicopter.

“Four patients in a serious condition and one in a moderate condition were transported by road to Taranaki Base Hospital.”

In a video sent to the Herald, a rescue helicopter can be seen flying over nearby houses and trees before slowly landing on the highway up the road from the crash scene.

The Taranaki Rescue Helicopter was called to a two car crash on Junction Rd near the intersection with Waiwakaiho Rd West, south of New Plymouth.

An eyewitness told the Herald she had been returning from New Plymouth when at least three ambulances and a fire truck flew by her car and toward the crash site.

“On our way down, we had seen the Taranaki rescue helicopter. We thought they were going to go down, but we didn’t realise it would land right in front of us,” he said.

“We were the first car to be stopped. The guy came to the window and said we might be in for a bit of a wait.

“I heard the guy come out of the helicopter and say he didn’t know how long we was going to be, so I thought we may as well turn around.”

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.