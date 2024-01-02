Tourists have been blamed for causing road accidents on New Zealand's highways but as the industry grows is it just a case of more on our roads.

Firefighters are working to free two people after a crash between two vehicles near Omarama in the South Island.

One of the vehicles was towing a campervan, a police media spokesman confirmed.

He said four people were injuried in the crash - two moderately and two seriously.

The crash happened at the intersection of Prohibition and Omarama-Otematata Roads near the small town of Omarama, in the Waitaki district. Police were called to the scene about 12.35pm.

“It appears that two vehicles have collided on the road,” the police spokesman said.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

A Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager said they had two units there at the moment.

“We are assisting a couple of people from a vehicle at this point in time,” he said.

“We’re waiting for a response as to whether ambulance are sending a helicopter or not.”



