Four people flipped out of boat near Queenstown

Rescue Helicopter searches at Kawarau Gorge in Gibbston Valley. Photo / James Allen

29 May, 2022 03:39 AM Quick Read

Rescue Helicopter searches at Kawarau Gorge in Gibbston Valley. Photo / James Allen

Four young people have been found after a boat tipped in the Kawarau Gorge in Gibbston Valley just before 3pm today.

Police and rescue staff at Kawarau Gorge in Gibbston Valley. Photo / James Allen

Rescue Helicopter searches at Kawarau Gorge in Gibbston Valley for the people who flipped out of their boat. Photo / James Allen

In a statement, police said four people were tipped out during the incident.

Police at the incident at Kawarau Gorge in Gibbston Valley. Photo / James Allen

Rescue Helicopter making it's way to Kawarau Gorge in Gibbston Valley. Photo / James Allen

Two people were found in a river bed downstream and one at the Kawarau Gorge suspension bridge.

Rescue Helicopter searches at Kawarau Gorge in Gibbston Valley. Photo / James Allen

One person has been transported to hospital.

More to come.