Four people flipped out of boat near Queenstown
Rescue Helicopter searches at Kawarau Gorge in Gibbston Valley. Photo / James Allen
Four young people have been found after a boat tipped in the Kawarau Gorge in Gibbston Valley just before 3pm today.
In a statement, police said four people were tipped out during the incident.
Two people were found in a river bed downstream and one at the Kawarau Gorge suspension bridge.
One person has been transported to hospital.
More to come.