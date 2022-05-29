Voyager 2021 media awards
New ZealandUpdated

Four people flipped out of boat near Queenstown

Rescue Helicopter searches at Kawarau Gorge in Gibbston Valley. Photo / James Allen

NZ Herald

Four young people have been found after a boat tipped in the Kawarau Gorge in Gibbston Valley just before 3pm today.

Police and rescue staff at Kawarau Gorge in Gibbston Valley. Photo / James Allen
Rescue Helicopter searches at Kawarau Gorge in Gibbston Valley for the people who flipped out of their boat. Photo / James Allen
In a statement, police said four people were tipped out during the incident.

Police at the incident at Kawarau Gorge in Gibbston Valley. Photo / James Allen
Rescue Helicopter making it's way to Kawarau Gorge in Gibbston Valley. Photo / James Allen
Two people were found in a river bed downstream and one at the Kawarau Gorge suspension bridge.

Rescue Helicopter searches at Kawarau Gorge in Gibbston Valley. Photo / James Allen
One person has been transported to hospital.

More to come.