Four more Mazdas stolen in one night in Hawke's Bay, two car fires treated as suspicious

The car fire is being investigated. Photo / NZME

Hawkes Bay Today

Two cars have been engulfed by fire, and four Mazdas stolen, in a single night in Hawke's Bay.

This comes just over a week after a convoy of three stolen Mazda Demios split up when they realised police were tracking them in Napier, eventually ending in two of them crashing.

A police spokesperson said there were four cars - all Mazdas - stolen overnight in the region on Tuesday.

This week only one was a Demio, stolen from Williams St in Hastings.

A Hastings fire brigade spokesman said shortly after 10pm on Tuesday fire crews were called to a suspicious car fire on Waikareao Rd in Te Hauke.

He said the fire, which required a callout of more than two hours to control, destroyed the car and spread to macrocarpa trees and a shed on the side of the road.

A police spokesman said inquiries were ongoing to determine how the fire in the Ford Courier car started.

Fire crews were then called to a car engulfed in flames in a rural area near the intersection of Chambers St and Eriksen Rd in Napier.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said they extinguished the blaze and handed the suspicious fire over to police to investigate.

A police spokesman said they were investigating.