Soldiers take part in exercise Talisman Sabre in Australia.

Four Australian defence force members are missing when an army helicopter went down during a large-scale military exercise that New Zealand troops are also taking part in.

The Australian Army MRH90 helicopter, known as a Taipan, crashed into the ocean off Queensland, near Hamilton Island, late last night.

It was completing its training mission as part of Exercise Talisman Sabre with a second army helicopter that immediately began a search and rescue mission.

That search and rescue mission is continuing this morning.

Flightradar24 pattern showing a US Air Force Lockheed Martin AC-130J aircraft undertaking a search for an Australian Army helicopter.

A Queensland search and rescue service confirmed it had spotted wreckage from the crash among the Whitsundays islands.

A NZ Defence Force spokesman confirmed that no Kiwi soldiers were involved in the incident.

“Nor were any Royal New Zealand Air Force NH90s flying as part of that mission,” he said.

Australian Defence Force chief Angus Campbell said the crash is a “terrible moment”.

“Our focus at the moment is finding our people and supporting their families and the rest of our team,” General Campbell said.

Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles said families of the missing helicopter crew had been notified.

Almost 30,000 soldiers and support teams from 13 nations, including NZ, Australia, France and the US are taking part in what is the 10th holding of the biennial Talisman Sabre exercise.

The NZ Defence Force yesterday put out a media release saying its soldiers, NH90 helicopters and light armoured vehicles took part in exercises near Townsville.

Initially, the Kiwi and French forces were tasked with clearing a corridor near the Queensland city before soldiers flew in to join the attack in a range of helicopters, including Black Hawks, Chinooks, MRH-90 Taipans and Royal New Zealand Air Force NH90s.

The Australian Defence Force said about 100 Australian and US air force aircraft had taken part.

Several Pacific Island countries - including Papua New Guinea, Fiji and Tonga - are participating for the first time.

Speaking at a press conference this morning, Marles said: “We meet this day with a heavy heart.

“Our hopes and our thoughts are very much with the aircrew and their families,” he said.

“The families of the four aircrew have been notified of this incident and our hopes and thoughts are very much with the aircrew and their families ... [and] the efforts of the search and rescue crews as they go about their work right now.”

He said defence force exercises are necessary for national security but also carry risk.

“And as we desperately hope for better news during the course of this day, we are reminded about the gravity of the act which comes with wearing our nation’s uniform,” he said.

Campbell thanked all those looking for the missing crew.

Campbell thanked all those looking for the missing crew.

"I really deeply appreciate the assistance that has been provided by a variety of civil agencies — the Queensland Police, the Australian Maritime Safety Agency, and the public as well as our US allies."








