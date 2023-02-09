Four injured, two seriously following rural Canterbury crash

A crash on Lineside Rd in Flaxton injured four this morning. Photo / Google Maps

A car crash north of Christchurch has left four people injured, two of whom were in a serious condition when emergency services arrived.

Police confirmed in a statement to the media the crash occurred on Lineside Rd, Flaxton shortly after 8.45am.

The road was closed to the public while emergency services responded.

The incident involved two cars. Initial reports from local police at the scene reported there were injuries to those involved.

St John Ambulance sent four ambulance units to the scene along with additional staff and confirmed four had been injured.

Two of the four had serious injuries, the other two were moderately injured.

“Traffic management is in place,” a police spokesperson said.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.”

Flaxton is 20km north of Christchurch and has been subject to a number of serious car crashes in recent years.

Two people were seriously injured in a crash involving three cars on Lineside and Mulcocks Rd in October 2019.

In 2014, another two drivers were seriously injured in a collision between a car and a four-wheel drive, while a year earlier a person was killed on Flaxton Rd after the car flipped and caught on fire.