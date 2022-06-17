Footage from the police Eagle helicopter shows a thief stealing a car, then trying to escape on an electric scooter before being caught. Video / NZ Police

Four people have been hurt with one left in a critical conition after a car crashed into a tree in Te Awamutu overnight.

Emergency services were notified of the single-vehicle crash about 12.20am.

The incident occurred at the roundabout at the intersection of Ohaupo and Cambridge Roads.

Four people were injured – one in critical condition, another in a serious condition, and two others in moderate conditions.

The Serious Crash Unit attended the scene and the circumstances of the crash would be under investigation.

Four people were injured - one in critical condition, another in serious condition, and two others in moderate condition after a crash in Te Awamutu. Photo / NZME

It came after a two-car crash on Auckland's southern motorway that left more than four people with injuries.

Just after 11.30pm, the cars crashed under the Bairds Rd overbridge near Ōtara.

Quoting an alert from St John, a police spokesperson said one person sustained serious injuries, three had moderate injuries and "others involved" had minor injuries.

The southbound lanes were blocked for a short time before reopening about 12.30am.

One Aucklander, who was travelling home and witnessed the aftermath of the crash, said the occupants of one of the cars were "lucky to be still be alive" as it appeared the roof had caved in.