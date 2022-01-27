Four injured after two-car crash near Levin

Police are at the scene. Photo / Google Maps

Four people have been injured after a two-car crash near Levin.

A police spokesperson told the Herald they are attending the crash at the intersection of Opiki Rd and Makerua Rd and are still on scene.

A spokesperson for St John said they transported four patients by ambulance to Palmerston North Hospital - one in a serious condition and three in moderate condition.

The northbound lane is blocked and northbound traffic will be diverted towards Palmerston North but the southbound lane remains open.