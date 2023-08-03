One person sustained serious injuries following the crash. Photo / NZME

Four people have been injured - one seriously - after a car went down a bank and into a river on Gladstone Rd near Levin this evening.

Fire and Emergency, ambulance, and police were called to the site after 7pm to help extract the passengers from the riverbank.

Police have confirmed everyone from the vehicle has been accounted for, but one person has reportedly sustained potentially serious injuries.

Two ambulances and two helicopters were on the scene evaluating the person with serious injuries and the three with moderate injuries, St John staff confirmed.







