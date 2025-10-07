Advertisement
Four ideas to unlock NZ’s next generation of global firms - Mahesh Muralidhar

Opinion by
NZ Herald
6 mins to read

Mahesh Muralidhar says share schemes and smart visas can supercharge growth.

THE FACTS

  • Sydney’s start-up scene transformed with companies like Atlassian and Canva, creating a resilient, high-wage economy.
  • New Zealand’s start-up ecosystem is growing, with companies like Xero and LanzaTech leading the way.
  • Key strategies include promoting experienced founders, improving employee share schemes, and targeting immigration for talent.

By Mahesh Muralidhar, CEO and founder of Phase One Ventures

About 15 years ago, Sydney’s start-up scene felt underground. A small incubator called Pollenizer popularised a practical discipline of lean start-up: rapid experiments, tight feedback loops, and a culture that normalised testing, failing, and trying

