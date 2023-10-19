Four of the iconic slides at Waiwera have been salvaged and given a new home in Northland.

Although the iconic Wairewa pools are now a thing of the past, some of the slides have found a new home at a Northland adventure park.

Adrenalin Adventure Park posted on social media teasing the arrival of a new attraction, telling visitors they were in for an “exciting journey through history”.

“We’ve preserved a cherished piece of New Zealand’s past that has been a source of joy for countless families,” the park shared, along with photos of dismantled slides in their iconic shade of blue.

Commenters were quick to guess correctly the slides were salvaged from the Waiwera location and Adrenalin owner Cody Rouse told 1 News his park had successfully scored four of the slides.

“We’ve got Bob’s Mistake, The Black Hole and two others from that same area that were actually in really good condition, so we won’t have to do too much to them,” he said.

Rouse said he hoped the slides would be available for use by the end of the summer.

Many commenters were hoping their collection would include what was arguably the Waiwerea park’s most iconic slide, the Twister, but unfortunately, it was damaged beyond repair by vandals.

“It’s sad because if people hadn’t gone in there and smashed them, they would have been able to be used, but it’s not worth it now,” Rouse said.

The Adrenalin Adventure Park is on Lake Edwin in Northland and will reopen for its summer season this weekend.

Demolition of the iconic pools has been ongoing since August this year after being closed for six years prior and for sale for 16 months.

Images from the once-famed attraction have shown pools partly filled with green water, the tall wood waterslide in poor condition, once-loved elephants surrounded by grime and dirt and gardens in a poor state.

The pools were originally going to be given a new breath of life but were too badly damaged by vandals, according to Greig Staples of owners Urban Partners.

“The prospect of a much-needed upgrade in 2018 initially brought excitement, but when the operators went into liquidation the resort was in an unviable state. Since then, it has been an ongoing struggle to secure the site against vandalism, which has degraded the property further. It is now at the point where the existing structures offer no value to a buyer and it will be a positive for the wider community to remove what is left of the buildings,” Staples said.

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.



