Police are not ruling out further arrests after the attempted robbery of a Taupō store. Photo / File

Four men have been arrested and charged after they attempted to rob a Taupō store armed with a gun last month.

Police were called to a store on Tamamutu St on July 26 after reports the four offenders were attempting to take items while threatening workers with a gun.

They fled the scene soon after with two other people in a stolen car.

Nearly a month later, on August 23, a Counties Manukau sting uncovered the location of the men. They were all remanded into custody.

The men, aged 25, 27, 31 and 38, are facing charges including assault with intent to rob, aggravated robbery, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and participating in an organised crime group.

Police are not ruling out other arrests at this stage.

They are due to appear in Manukau District Court today and on September 14, November 22, and November 17 respectively.

Police acknowledged the victims of the crimes would be “understandably” shaken up and hoped this result would reassure the community.