Four-day work week reduces burnout and improves job satisfaction - study

RNZ
Otago University Business School Associate Professor Paula O'Kane says new research which shows a four-day work week is linked to improved employee wellbeing and job satisfaction.

By Krystal Gibbens of RNZ

Working a four-day week reduces burnout and improves job satisfaction, a new study has found.

The research out of Boston College in the United States tested the effect of reducing employees’ hours to a four-day week with no reduction in pay.

