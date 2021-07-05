Four crews respond to large house fire in Te Atatu South

Large plumes of smoke can be seen coming from the blaze at Te Atatu South. Photo / Hollie Buchan

Large plumes of smoke can be seen coming from the blaze at Te Atatu South. Photo / Hollie Buchan

Fire crews are responding to a large house fire in West Auckland.

Northern Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Paul Radden described the two-storey house as being "well involved in fire" when they arrived at the scene on Harding Ave, Te Atatu South.

Nobody is inside the house but it is unknown if they were inside the house at the time emergency services were called at 8.15am.

Radden said the fire is in the upper level of the house and the garage.

Four crews, including Te Atatu South and West Harbour, are working to extinguish the blaze, Radden said.