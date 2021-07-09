Four artists from Art Studio Kāpiti finalists in IHC Art Awards

Art Studio Kāpiti's Tamzin Hine, Claire Hargreaves, Helen Wildin and Heather Lopdell with their art which has made the final of the IHC Art Awards. Photo / Rosalie Willis

Four artists from the Kāpiti Art Studio have made the finals of the IHC Art Awards, all with totally different artworks.

Each year the IHC Art Awards provide artists with an intellectual disability the opportunity to have their talent recognised, their voices heard and to sell their work.

This year they have announced a top 88.

Claire Hargreaves has been a member of Kāpiti Art Studio since it opened in 2010 with this year being the first time she has been a finalist in the IHC Art Awards.

"She is so pleased to be a finalist and is so passionate about what she does," Kāpiti Art Studio co-ordinator Rebecca Bond said.

Claire Hargreaves' tapestry depicts the house she used to live at when she was living in England.

She has also created other tapestries of horses, flowers and has done paintings of other animals.

Choosing the colour yellow to work with, Helen Wildin used Rebecca's phone to capture photos from the art studio and around the Kāpiti Impact Hub on Tongariro St where the art sessions are held each week.

"I used Rebecca's phone to take the pictures," Helen said.

"And she helped me put it together."

The finished product is 25 photos placed together featuring flowers, an AA car, water fountain, yellow disabled parking sign and Helen's favourite – one of herself.

Always experimenting is Tamzin Hine whose bright pink painting started off as an experiment with water.

"She really experimented with that piece," Rebecca said.

"When she put the pink over the dried water it really showed the brush marks."

"I then put more pink and purple over the top," Tazmin said.

Heather Lopdell who made it into the top 30 in 2019 created a 3D piece called a Painting with Six Sides.

Using two canvases, Heather joined them together using a filler and then painted it with many layers of gold and purple paint.

"It was hard work," Heather said.

"You might not be able to see, but there are lots of layers in Heather's piece," Rebecca said.

All the pieces will be put on Trade Me for auction with 100 per cent of the profits going to the artists.

A gala evening will be held on September 30 with winners announced on the night.