Four arrests as police seize guns, meth and $1m in cash

During the six-month operation a total of $1 million in cash has been recovered. Photo / NZ Police, RNZ

By RNZ

Police have broken a $60 million drug and money laundering operation after finding more than 120kg of methamphetamine in a container at the Ports of Auckland.

Police say they targeted an “organised criminal group” and searched 20 properties across Auckland yesterday.

In a statement, police said four people have been arrested.

The operation unfolded after police detected an unusual shipment in a container at the Ports of Auckland. It was intended for a North Shore address.

On Thursday, officers from the Financial Crime Group, National Organised Crime Group, and the Waitematā District executed 20 search warrants across Henderson, Albany, Dairy Flat, Te Atatū, Auckland City, Mt Roskill, Massey, Forest Hill, Riverhead, Ranui, Morningside and Bayview.

Police have seized eight vehicles, two jet skis, ammunition, shotgun cartridges, imitation firearms, a pistol, 3.5kg of methamphetamine, and about $100,000 in cash. During the six-month operation a total of $1 million in cash has been recovered.

Photo / NZ Police, RNZ

All four accused who range in age from 37-47 will appear in the North Shore District Court today.

They will face charges including participating in organised crime groups, importing methamphetamine, MDMA and precursors, supplying methamphetamine, MDMA and precursors and money laundering.

Last week the investigation team, alongside New Zealand Customs, identified the imported container at Ports of Auckland, which was to be delivered to a North Shore address controlled by the organised crime group.

A search of that container located 121kg of methamphetamine, with a street value of around $50m.

The officer in charge, Detective Senior Sergeant Andrew Dunhill, said: “This is a considerable seizure with more than eight million doses of harm taken off the streets.

“A significant syndicate has had its supply chain disrupted and it again highlights the determination of law enforcement to keep New Zealanders safe from the harm associated with methamphetamine.

Police and Customs located 121kg of methamphetamine, with a street value of approximately $50 million as part of Operation Chartreuse. Photo / NZ Police, RNZ

He said methamphetamine affected communities “in the worst of ways”.

“These alleged offenders have also profited from laundering funds overseas that were believed to be generated from criminal offending and was illegally gained.”

Dunhill said money laundering was not a victimless crime and in particular harmed vulnerable communities.

Customs investigations manager Cam Moore said: “As has been seen with other drugs seizures in recent months, transnational organised crime groups are continuing to smuggle significantly bigger quantities of drugs into New Zealand and Australia, and we are seeing these groups increasingly targeting the maritime supply chain to do it.

“Customs is determined to continue our intelligence gathering and investigations work with New Zealand police and our international partner agencies to detect, track and disrupt these smuggling operation.”

- RNZ