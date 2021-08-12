Four arrested after spate of Hawke's Bay burglaries

Four people have been arrested following a spate of vehicle thefts and burglaries around Hawke's Bay. Photo / NZME

Four people have been arrested following a spate of vehicle thefts and burglaries around Hawke's Bay are over the last six weeks.

A search warrant was carried out at an address in Te Haroto on Wednesday where three stolen vehicles were recovered.

Four people were arrested in relation to the stolen vehicles and a range of other offending in the region.

One 31-year-old woman has been charged with burglary and four counts of taking or using a credit card and will appear in the Napier District Court on Wednesday next week.

A 28-year-old man is also set to appear in the Napier District Court on the next week charged with two counts of shoplifting, two counts of failing to stop for Police, dangerous driving, failing to answer District Court summons, theft or use of a credit card, unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, theft of a vehicle, and possessing utensils for using methamphetamine.

A 29-year-old man convicted of receiving stolen property in the Napier District Court earlier this week, now faces additional charges of interfering with a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property.

He will appear in court next Wednesday and later in September for each of the charges respectively.

A 27-year-old man has also been charged with unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle and will appear in the Palmerston North District Court on September 10.

Detective Senior Sergeant James Keene said the arrests were an excellent result from local staff.

"These offenders are allegedly responsible for a large amount of volume crime in the area.

"It's a win for us and for the community to be able to apprehend these people and put a halt to that offending."