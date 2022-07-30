Police marked out evidence at the scene in Ōtara. Photo / Dean Purcell

Police say they are yet to find any links between four alleged firearms offences reported across Auckland overnight.

Two incidents were reported in Avondale, one in Ōtara, and one in Gulf Harbour/Whangaparāoa.

Police say they have not been able to substantiate reports that a firearm was presented on Avondale Rd about 7pm yesterday.

However, a police spokesperson told the Herald four people have been arrested in relation to a report of a firearm being presented in the Whangaparāoa area yesterday afternoon.

"A 23-year-old man has been charged with unlawful possession of an imitation firearm and is due to appear in North Shore District Court at a later date. The three others arrested have been referred to Youth Aid," a police spokesperson said.

In a separate incident, a firearm was discharged into the front door of an address on Ruahine St, Avondale, about 12.45am today.

"This firearm was believed to have been discharged by a person who was on foot at the time. Inquiries into this incident are ongoing."

Police at a house on Avondale Rd in Avondale where two men allegedly pointed a gun at an occupant. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police were also called to Tate St, Ōtara, about 1.45am, where people had reported hearing a firearm being discharged.

"On arrival, police found damage to the house. An investigation is underway."

The spokesperson said none of these incidents are believed to be linked.

"Police acknowledge that firearms incidents cause concern in the community, and want to reassure the public that we take any firearms offending extremely seriously."

Auckland saw recorded gun crimes spike in May this year.

Figures supplied by police under the Official Information Act showed 109 gun crimes in the month, with an average of more than three per day.

Police returned to the Ōtara home on Saturday morning to complete further investigations. Photo / Dean Purcell

In the year to June 26, Auckland's three police districts together recorded 368 firearms offences.

The incidents cover any offence where a gun was involved, such as shooting homicides, wounding with a firearm, threatening someone with a firearm or reckless discharges.

Maungakiekie-Tāmaki Local Board chairwoman Maria Meredith said she'd been to several community meetings related to social issues and crime, including one where a police officer told attendees they had to cover the entire Maungakiekie-Tāmaki area with three patrol cars.

"Our community need to come together to talk about what's going on … maybe increase community patrols, agencies talking to each other. I'd like to see a bit of action, maybe if the police made a public statement or reassured the community something's going to be done.

"The scary thing is next time it could be someone we know. We're hearing and feeling these things from a distance, but I feel like it's coming closer."

Until the end of April, Auckland saw an average of 54 offences involving a gun per month, with a high of 76 in March and a low of 37 in February.

Across its three police districts, Auckland has a relatively low rate of legal firearms ownership, with 31,430 licences compared to 32,741 in the much more sparsely populated Southern District (Otago and Southland) and 35,550 in Canterbury.

This year, at least 85 firearms have been reported stolen in 41 separate thefts, the latest police data shows.

Police believe many firearms offences committed by gangs use stolen or unlawfully obtained guns. Since 2005, 11,536 firearms have been reported stolen in 4833 separate thefts.

The year with the most firearms-related violence offences in police records was 2021, with 1335, including 11 murders, three attempted murders, 202 robberies, 252 grievous assaults, 17 serious assaults, 21 minor assaults and 829 instances of intimidation and threats.

The next highest year was 2005, with 1150.