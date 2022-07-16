Descendants bikie gang leader Tom Mackie (front left) at a gang summit at the Descendants' Adelaide headquarters in 2009. Photo / Advertiser

After losing an attempt to stop cancellation of their visas, bikie gang brothers now face being deported back to New Zealand.

Tom and Perry Mackie moved to Australia in the 1970s and together founded the motorcycle group Descendants, which is now outlawed under South Australia's anti-bikie laws.

The Mackie brothers previously helped lead a crusade against these laws.

The cancellation of their visas was followed by former Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton saying it was in the "national interest", ABC News reported.

Last year, the brothers attempted to have that decision repealed, but they were unsuccessful as a Federal Court judge dismissed it.

The Full Court of the Federal Court dismissed yet another appeal on Friday.

Tom Mackie, co-founder of Descendants. Photo / Advertiser

Dutton made his decision supported by advice from Australian Federal Police, referenced by the Full Court.

His decision included claims that the Descendants motorcycle gang "played a 'strong role' in unifying other outlaw bikie gangs, such as the Hells Angels, Finks and Gypsy Jokers, against anti-biker legislation", ABC News reported.

The Mackie brothers' lawyers argued that they showed no disobedience to Australian laws, as it was no more than an opposing political stand, which Justices dismissed.

Australia has deported hundreds of criminals back to New Zealand, an ongoing issue between the two countries.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese recently communicated his intentions to create a shift regarding deportations.