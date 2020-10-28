Founders celebrate 50 years of Christchurch's Orana Wildlife Park

Photo / Supplied

In July 1970, the South Island Zoological Society (SIZS) was formed with a vision to create a major wildlife park in Christchurch.

Such an ambitious project captured the imagination of Cantabrians.

Within weeks, the society grew from the eight founding members to over 100 people.

It took a further six years of planning, fundraising and hard work before Orana Wildlife Park opened.

Vice-President of SIZS David Laughlin said: "The Society set out to develop an open range, drive-through, zoo. Starting with almost unusable land, a dry, stony riverbed, volunteers cleared the site, initially with just hand tools.

"It was backbreaking work. As fundraising results increased, second-hand equipment was purchased resulting in significant progress."

The first visitor to Orana Park in 1976. Photo / Supplied

On September 10 1976, Orana's first animals arrived from Australia.

The 'Noah's Ark' consisted of 18 lions (including six cubs), two tiger cubs, two donkeys, two camels, two water buffalo and two Shetland ponies.

The dream of the society became a reality on September 25 1976, when Orana Park (now Orana Wildlife Park) opened.

"By 2pm, a queue of cars stretched 7km along McLeans Island. The last vehicles came through the Park in the dark." Laughlin said.

Orana's main trump card was the drive-through Lion Reserve, the first and only one of its type in New Zealand.

The Lions Club and SIZS erecting Lion Reserve Fence. Photo / Supplied

Today, orana operates the unique Lion Encounter – the only one of its type in the Southern Hemisphere.

Once the Park opened, Orana Wildlife Trust was formed to run and manage the zoo.

The society took on the role as a supporting organisation and contributed to capital projects over the years with a mix of financial and volunteer labour support.

"Our crowning glory is perhaps the walk-through native bird aviary built 26 years ago.

"Over the years, the aviary, currently closed for a well-earned upgrade, has become a key conservation habitat for the Park's whio/blue duck pair, a species orana breeds for release to the wild."

From very humble beginnings, it is immensely satisfying to see what orana has become today, Laughlin said.

"Our vision has truly been realised."