Ruatoria grandfather Albert “Bubs” Woodford had a lucky escape from floodwaters on Monday night thanks to the rescue efforts of his neighbour and police. Photos / Supplied / Gisborne Herald

A Ruatoria grandfather had a lucky escape from floodwaters on Monday night thanks to the rescue efforts of his neighbour and police.

Albert “Bubs” Woodford, aged 89, was on his way home from Napier with a laden trailer when he became trapped by flooding off State Highway 35, north of Tokomaru Bay.

Ruatoria Acting Sergeant Matt McVey immediately put a plan in place to search for him.

Albert “Bubs” Woodford, aged 89, was on his way home from Napier with a laden trailer when he became trapped by flooding off State Highway 35. Photo / Gisborne Herald

He contacted Woodford’s’ granddaughter, Rylie Fox, in Tauranga, who was able to provide details of a neighbour McVey could call to check if Woodford had made it home safely.

McVey contacted the neighbour, Graham Mathieson, and after ascertaining that Woodford had not arrived home, the two agreed to drive towards each other between Tolaga Bay and Ruatoria to see if they could spot him. But when they both arrived in Te Puia Springs, neither had seen him.

Fox continued to call her grandfather’s cell phone.

Despite the wet and stormy weather, McVey and Mathieson continued to search the roads for several hours until they spotted faint tail lights on Anaura Rd, and found Woodford’s vehicle, and the man himself.

Faint tail lights led rescuers To Bubs Wodford's vehicle. Photo / Gisborne Herald

He had taken a wrong turn and ended up caught in floodwaters, wading in neck-deep water for a kilometre before McVey and Mathieson found him, soaked and extremely cold.

They took him to Te Puia Hospital where he was given dry clothes, a hot cup of tea and something to eat.

Fox says if it wasn’t for McVey and Mathieson, the outcome could have been very different.

“I can’t thank the efforts of these two men enough,” she said.

“I really appreciate their hours of searching, keeping me informed and working together for a great result.

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for what you did.”