Fought for his life: Family of Bexley Reserve stabbing victim appeal for donations

The family have launched a Givealittle page, asking for the public to assist in supporting them financially while they grieve. Photo / Supplied

An online donations page has been launched by one of the children of the man who was fatally stabbed at Bexley Reserve last week.

The man died after being rushed to Christchurch Hospital with critical injuries, following a random attack from a member of the public. It’s alleged the man was stabbed multiple times.

Following his death on Tuesday, the family have launched a Givealittle page, asking for the public to assist in supporting them financially while the family grieves.

“On November 14th, dad was seriously assaulted while on his morning walk,” a statement on the page read.

“We discovered him critically injured when his dog returned home without him.

“Dad has been in Christchurch hospital since undergoing multiple surgeries and fighting for his life, he devastatingly lost that battle on Tuesday.”

The statement goes on to say the family is raising funds for “immediate financial costs”, stating family members dropped everything to be bedside with their father.

“[We] want to be in a position to grieve without the weight of financial stress on top of an already unfathomably difficult time.”

According to the page, the use of funds will be for immediate financial costs and accommodation for members of the immediate family who have travelled from out of Christchurch.

It will also cover air travel for immediate family members outside of New Zealand, funeral costs and counselling costs as the family recovers from their loss.

The page had raised over $2000 by 8am on Thursday.

Multiple donators left comments of support to the family, with individual public donations of up to $200.

“Truly and utterly heartbroken and sorry for the family. I’m just so sorry,” one donator said.

“No words can express the sadness,” another donator said.

“I hope you all get the best help to recover from this trauma.”

It’s alleged the victim was stabbed multiple times by 18-year-old Bailey Messervy, who appeared in Christchurch District Court last week facing a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He was remanded in custody without plea until December 7.

A 23-year-old woman was charged with being an accessory after the fact. She appeared in court on Friday.

The following Monday morning, dog walkers in east Christchurch marched together to reclaim Bexley Reserve.

Some residents said they felt uneasy about using Bexley Reserve since the stabbing, Aranui resident Max John said he organised the early morning dog walk as a show of support for his community.

“I saw an older man walking down Anzac Drive with a stick behind his arm days after. And I didn’t like it,” he said.

“So because, you know, someone has to feel like they have to protect themselves taking their dog for a walk, that’s not okay.”