Around 40 firefighters attended a fire in a three-storey building on Ulster St in Whitiora, Hamilton. Photo / File

A person has been rescued following a suspicious fire in a commercial building in Hamilton overnight.

The blaze was in the top floor of a three-storey building on Ulster St in Whitiora.

Fire and Emergency northern shift manager Paul Radden said the first call came at 1.15am, with reports of multiple people still inside the building.

Around 40 firefighters attended the fire, helping people get out of the building and rescuing one person from the top floor.

They then carried out a sweep of the building to ensure nobody else was inside, Radden said. One person was placed in the care of St John Ambulance.

The fire has been extinguished and crews have left the scene but a fire investigator will return today to investigate what started the blaze.



