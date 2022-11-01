Lars Peka as he appeared in a police photograph when he was missing. Photo / NZ Police

A child sex offender who went missing for nearly two years spent that time "living rough" on the East Coast.

Lars Marlon Peka, 49, appeared in the Napier District Court on Tuesday for sentencing on three charges of breaching an extended supervision order, and one of failing to meet his reporting obligations under the Child Sex Offender Register.

Judge Bridget Macintosh sentenced him to six months in prison.

As people sentenced to less than two years in prison normally serve half their time, and because Peka has already spent two months in custody awaiting sentence, he can expect to be released in about a month.

However, he will be subject to electronic monitoring so that his movements can be tracked via GPS. His release conditions will also forbid him from having any contact with children, or from contacting the victims of his offending.

Peka's convictions for breaching extended supervision relate to an order under which probation officers can monitor high-risk violent or sex offenders for up to 10 years after they are released from prison.

Judge Macintosh said Peka would still be subject to extended supervision at least until the current order expires in December 2027.

Peka was convicted and discharged for possession of cannabis and possession of a cannabis pipe – charges which dated to before the time he disappeared from his Napier home in October 2020.

Peka has been on the Child Sex Offender Register since December 2018 for offending against girls.

He was the subject of police public appeals by police for help while he was missing – in January 2021, September 2021 and July 2022.

He also featured in the 'Wanted' section of the television programme Police Ten 7 Aotearoa in August, before handing himself in to police the following month.

The court was not told on Tuesday where exactly he had been living rough, but during a previous period of non-compliance, in early 2019, he moved about between Māhia, Wairoa and Hastings.

Defence counsel Hagen Neumegen said Peka had caused damage to his heart while on the run because he had not been able to take his regular medication.

People on the Child Sex Offender Register are required to give police their passport details, home address, phone numbers and details about their work and vehicles. They have to report any changes to their information and advise travel plans in advance.