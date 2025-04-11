Whanga didn’t make sufficient inquiries to ensure the victim was 16, she submitted.
“Regardless of his age, the victim was vulnerable because it occurred in his own home and he was alone.”
Alcock said there were no mitigating factors, especially since the victim had to give evidence at trial, and Whanga still denied any wrongdoing.
‘He’s made an error’
Counsel Kerry Burroughs said Whanga had not been before the court before but was now facing a jail term and the possibility of being put on the Child Sex Offender register, which encompassed a different set of issues.
If he was jailed, the registration was automatic; if he was given home detention, it was at the judge’s discretion.
Burroughs said that, if he were put on the register, Whanga would have to “re-evaluate his whole life”.
“I remember [the victim] when he gave his evidence and he struck me as still very much a boy but with a good head on his shoulders.”
In deciding Whanga’s fate, Judge Saunders said he came to court in his late 40s with no previous convictions and having done much good in the community.
“You established a daycare in Ngaruawāhia 17 years ago, and taught at Huntly College for many years, and have contributed through your local marae.
“So on the one hand, there is much that could be said about you in a positive way as a man who has contributed positively to the community, but on the other hand, you have caused harm to the victim and his family through your offending.”
However, she noted the multiple aggravating features of the case, including the victim’s age, premeditation, the fact that the offence occurred in his home, and the impact on the victim.
She recognised Whanga’s mother would be “left completely without support” but said the court needed to deter and denounce such offending.