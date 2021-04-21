Former top jockey blows nearly three times legal blood alcohol limit

Jason Waddell pictured after winning a race at Ellerslie in 2017. Photo / Sarah Ivey

Former top jockey Jason Waddell has been sentenced after drink-driving at nearly three times the legal limit.

Waddell was seen driving "erratically" around Cambridge's main street on May 27 last year.

Police were notified and Waddell had pulled over and was standing on the footpath outside his vehicle when they caught up with him, Judge Glen Marshall said during the sentencing in the Hamilton District Court today.

"You said you'd had about six beers and four spirits and that it was a difficult time for you.

"Obviously you have some serious issues with alcohol that you need to get grips with," Justice Marshall told Waddell.

Police undertook breath alcohol procedures. He eventually returned a blood alcohol level of 219mlg.

The legal limit is 80mlg.

Waddell's lawyer Christine Hardy told the judge that her client was being proactive and had self referred for drug and alcohol counselling.

As he was now a stay-at-home dad to his two children aged 4 and 6, he could do a "modest" amount of community work which could be completed during school hours, she said.

Jason Waddell pictured at an event in 2017. Photo / Supplied

The judge agreed in deciding his penalty.

"You are taking steps towards [rehabilitation] and in my view a sentence of supervision coupled with community work and the disqualification is appropriate.

"I had considered 150 hours to be appropriate, but I have modified that, particularly in light of your guilty plea."

Waddell was convicted and sentenced to nine months' supervision and 100 hours' community work along with special conditions that he not possess or consume alcohol or drugs that weren't prescribed to him.

He was also ordered to pay medical and analyst fees totalling $191.99 and was disqualified from driving for 28 days from midnight tonight.

He would then be subject to alcohol interlock device laws.

Waddell was also convicted and discharged on a charge of failing to appear in court in February.