A five-day investigation hearing before ERA member Lucia Vincent began today in Christchurch.

Mowat told the hearing about the “deterioration” of her relationship with Hill and how she was “blamed” for things she did not do.

Nic Hill. Photo / Supplied

Hill did not attend the hearing. The school was represented by BOT chair Michael Singleton and lawyer AJ Lodge.

Mowat began her evidence by saying that the work culture at CBHS was “positive most of the time” and “things started well initially” with headmaster Nic Hill.

Hill started at CBHS in 2013.

“(CBHS) was a brilliant place to be, that’s how I felt,” she said.

“I actually got on really well with Nic… our paths crossed on so many different levels. I had a lot of communication with him on that.

“Did it deteriorate - yes… 2018 was the year that it really took off. A lot of things happened… in the first six months of that year."

Mowat gave evidence about a number of incidents that she said occurred during her time at the school.

Her evidence included:

Clashing with Hill about a traffic safety issue.

Being accused of organising a protest on International Women’s Day when a group of female teachers did not sit with Hill and male teachers on the stage at assembly.

Being wrongly accused of leaking information to media about a boy uploading a video of a teacher onto a pornographic website.

Being “blamed” for a number of things she “had nothing to do with”.

Being “blamed” by Hill in an email to parents after consent was not sought before they were filmed at the school by TVNZ.

In her evidence, Mowat said that Hill had been “dishonest” in his communications with her and was “like a yo-yo” which she found “unsettling”.

“I couldn’t remove myself from Nic’s negative actions and they just kept coming - one after the other after the other,” she said.

“And they made me unwell... not just emotionally but physically... my haoura (health) took a huge tumble.”

Christchurch Boys' High School principal, Nic Hill. Photo / George Heard

She was diagnosed with “stress-induced bronchitis” and a rash because of “the school”, the hearing was told.

Mowat also wanted to make it very clear that her relationship with Hill was only ever professional.

She told Vincent that she had been approached by a colleague and journalist asking her if she “had an affair” with Hill.

“I certainly did not have an affair with Nic Hill. I am squashing that down,” she said.

The hearing continues.

