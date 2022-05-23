National MP Simon Bridges attended his last bridge run media conference at Parliament this afternoon. Video / Mark Mitchell

Simon and Natalie Bridges could be close to selling their multi-million-dollar Tauranga home.

According to the listing on OneRoof and on the listing agency's website, the property is under offer.

Oliver Road agent Jason Eves told OneRoof that the property was placed under offer as a conditional interest from someone who was unable to participate in the auction. He did not confirm when the sale becomes unconditional.

The Tauranga property that Simon Bridges put on the market earlier this year. Photo / Supplied

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom house in the Tauranga suburb of Matua had gone to auction at the end of March but had passed in and was put back on the market with a price tag $3.9 million.

The black two-level home was listed as having "impressive English gardens, spacious lawn and a magnificent thermal bore pool".

"Bold interior design and modern renovations combine with original 1950's solid architecture to create a spacious home for any family and their guests. Experience a very special property in sought-after Matua," the listing says.

Former National MP Simon Bridges with his wife Natalie and children, Emlyn, left, Harry and Jemima, on Parliament Steps before his valedictory speech. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Bridges, the former National Party leader, quit politics earlier this year and has has taken over as CEO of Auckland Chamber of Commerce.

The New Zealand Herald reported that the auction for Bridge's Tauranga home had been run by award-winning auctioneer Mike Wilson of Apollo Auctions.

The Tauranga property that Simon Bridges put on the market earlier this year. Photo / Supplied

Neighbours reportedly said the auction, however, was a flop.

According to OneRoof data, the house last changed hands in 2018 for $2.326m. It has an RV of $3.19m.