Two people died following a crash on the Napier Taupo road, SH5. Photo / Warren Buckland

A school community in Napier has come together after learning two of their own were involved in a fatal crash on State Highway 5 near Taupō.

Two people were killed and another was critically injured after two cars collided on the highway on Sunday night.

Taradale High School (THS) principal David Oliver said the accident has affected many in the community.

“There was a serious crash on SH5 on Sunday night involving former THS students,” said Oliver.

“We are waiting on confirmation and further information from police. In the meantime, our focus is on supporting our students and wider school community,

“Our thoughts are with the whānau, and the friends of the students involved.”

Te Tai Whenua Hautū deputy secretary Jocelyn Mikaere said they are supporting the school following the tragedy.

“Our Traumatic Incident Team is supporting the school’s leadership team and will be available for as long as needed. Our thoughts are with the family and community at this very difficult time,” said Mikaere.

Emergency services were called to State Highway 5 just before 6pm Sunday following a two-car crash between Motukino Rd and High Level Rd.

“Sadly two people died at the scene,” police said in a statement.

One person was also taken to hospital in a critical condition.

A St John media spokeswoman said one ambulance and one rapid response unit responded to the scene.

One person was assessed and treated before being airlifted to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition.

The Serious Crash Unit has examined the scene, and inquiries into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said they attended the scene, where a car was on fire.

One hundred and thirty seven people have died on our roads so far this year.

New Zealand had its highest road toll in four years last year, with 377 people dying on the country’s roads by the end of 2022.

