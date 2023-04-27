A former teacher from St Peter's School in Cambridge ill fight multiple indecency offences against boys at trial next year.

A former St Peter’s School teacher will go on trial next year fighting multiple historical indecent assault charges against young boys.

The teacher, who has interim name suppression, briefly appeared in the Hamilton District Court this morning alongside his counsel JD Dallas via audio-visual link.

A trial date was confirmed today by Judge Glen Marshall for September 2024, with the trial set down for 10 days.

An hour-long hearing regarding continued name suppression for the 73-year-old accused would occur in July.

His current name suppression was extended until that date.

Dallas also indicated he would be beefing up his defence team by filing for legal aid for a second counsel to join him at trial, which would be heard by a jury.

The charges relate to multiple alleged offences of indecent assault and doing an indecent act from the 1970s and 1980s.

The nine charges involve seven male victims aged either under 12 or under 16 and span from 1974 to 1980.



